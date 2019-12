Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A city councillor has called for a rent freeze to be introduced in Galway.

This comes as the latest quarterly rental report from Daft.ie shows that average rents in Ireland have again risen to record highs.

Labour councillor Niall McNelis says renters in Galway are paying almost 13 hundred euro per month on rent.

Separately, a bill calling for a three year rent freeze has been introduced in the Dáil.