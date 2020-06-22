Calls for recycling centres in every municipal district of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for recycling centres to be established in every municipal district of Galway.

The matter was raised at a meeting of the county’s Joint Policing Committee this week during discussions over illegal dumping.

At a recent meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, calls for a trial centre to be located at the Council Yard outside of Loughrea received widespread support from local councillors.

Loughrea Councillor Michael Moegie Maher says the establishment of recycling centres is in line with the Waste Management Objective of the County Development Plan.

Councillor Maher says questions were also raised over why waste presentation bye-laws have not been implemented and if CCTV footage can be used to prosecute illegal dumpers.

However, he says Galway County Council advised it can not use CCTV footage due to data protection issues and waste presentation bye-laws – which involve questioning individual households on how they manage their waste – can not be implemented due to Covid-19.

