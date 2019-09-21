Calls for rapid action to ensure urology services at Portiuncula are enhanced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent TD for Roscommon Galway Denis Naughten is urging the Saolta Hospitals group to quickly advance the enhancement of urology services in Portiuncula.

320 thousand euro has been allocated for the expansion of a new rapid access and treatment urology service to the Ballinasloe facility and Gp clinics.

Three advanced nurse practitioners in urology will be required to roll out the service across a number of Saolta hospitals including Portiuncula and Roscommon.

Deputy Denis Naughten says the necessary staff must be put in place as soon as possible.

