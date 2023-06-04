Calls for public consultation on the installation of traffic lights at Oughterard Bridge

There is a strong call for public consultation to take place on the installation of traffic lights at Oughterard Bridge.

Councillors discussed the issue at a recent meeting of the Connemara area, with mixed views on how traffic lights would impact the area.

It’s a separate project to the construction of a pedestrian bridge in the area, which has been given early-stage approval by the TII.

The council are seeking a meeting with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to discuss their opposition to the traffic lights plans.

However, Councillor Thomas Welby, says it’s crucial people in the area have their say: