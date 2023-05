Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for more promotion to be aimed at attracting multinationals to unused lands in Athenry and Oranmore.

Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn says the IDA has huge banks of land in both areas – but they’ve been lying idle for years.

She argues part of the solution for the congestion and housing issues in the city lies in making effective use of these lands.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn says the IDA needs to market the areas outside of the city better: