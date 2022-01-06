Calls for policy change on COVID-19 screening for day care patients at Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is calling on the HSE to change its policy on covid testing for vulnerable out patients attending Galway hospitals treatment.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says there is currently no obligation for patients who are attending day wards at University Hospital Galway to take an antigen or PCR test.

Instead, patients due to attend the hospital must answer a multiple choice covid screening questionaire which is conducted over the phone the day before their treatment.

Councillor Cheevers says in light of the high rate of transmission associated with the Omnicron variant, the HSE needs to review the covid screening policy for vulnerable day patients.