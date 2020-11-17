Calls for pedestrian crossing to be installed at Browne roundabout in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a pedestrian crossing to be installed at the Browne Roundabout in the west of the city.

Galway Mayor Mike Cubbard raised the issue at a Galway Transport Strategy meeting last evening.

He argues it will be several years before the roundabout is transformed into a signalised junction and in the meantime pedestrians are in extreme danger when trying to cross from the Corrib Park side to the rear of UHG.

The meeting heard work on the roundabout is scheduled to begin once the Kirwan and Martin roundabouts are finished and that any changes to the road must go through the NTA.

Mayor Cubbard told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that works on the Browne roundabout are at least two years away and an interim solution for pedestrians is urgently needed.