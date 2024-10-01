Galway Bay FM

1 October 2024

~1 minutes read

Calls for part of €13 billion Apple tax payment be spent on groundwork for Ardaun development on east of city

Share story:
Calls for part of €13 billion Apple tax payment be spent on groundwork for Ardaun development on east of city

Some of €13 billion owed by Apple to the Irish government should be used to lay the groundwork for the long-awaited Ardaun development on the east side of Galway City.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Alan Cheevers, following the controversial European Court ruling earlier this month on unpaid taxes.

Ardaun is an area of 164 hectares of greenfield land, roughly stretching from Briarhill towards the former Galway Airport.

It’s long been planned that thousands of future homes will be developed there.

Councillor Cheevers believes some of the Apple money should be used to develop the necessary water infrastructure.

Share story:

Budget 2025 - recapping the most significant announcements

The budget will be €8.3bn of new money overall – that’s a growth of 6.9 percent on last year. Let’s look at some at of today’s bigger an...

Gardaí investigate two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore

Gardaí are investigating two serious incidents of criminal damage in Bohermore in a three-day period. They’re seeking the public’s help in th...

Interfaith Memorial Service in Ballybrit for deceased patients of Galway University Hospitals

Galway University Hospitals End of Life Care Committee will hold its Interfaith Memorial Service for all deceased patients at 7 this evening. The service ...

Gardai investigate burglary at childcare centre in Roscam

Gardai in Oranmore are investigating a burglary which took place in the early hours of yesterday at a childcare centre in Boireann Bheag, Roscam. The intr...