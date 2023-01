Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the development of better bus services for Gort town and South Galway.

Local TD Ciaran Cannon told the Dáil passengers in those areas are often being left behind – with buses passing at full capacity.

The Fine Gael Deputy says Bus Éireann is seeking extra funding for the area from the National Transport Authority.

He added people are willing to avail of public transport, but the services need to be reliable and efficient: