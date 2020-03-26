Calls for more outdoor council staff in Athenry and Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors in the Athenry/Oranmore area are calling on the local authority to hire more outdoor staff for essential maintenance and repair works, when the time is right to do so.

Cathaoirleach of the Athenry/Oranmore district, Cllr Jim Cuddy, says the exhisting staff are completely over worked.

The motion is fully supported by local councillors, with Cllr Liam Carroll highlighting a severe need for extra staff to tackle flood mitigation works.

While Council officials accepted the need for extra staffing, they warned that financial constraints may not allow for taking on more staff.

Cllr Jim Cuddy says the public, as tax payers deserve a better service than that when the time is right – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…