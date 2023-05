Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is a call for reports on road traffic collisions in Galway to be published on a monthly basis.

City councillor, Niall McNelis says the data is needed to inform transport policy, especially considering there was a 13 percent increase in road deaths nationally year.

The Transport Minister however says the RSA is currently reviewing the data-sharing policies and it cannot be shared until that review is completed.

But Councillor McNelis says that sounds like a cop out