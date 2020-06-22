Calls for modern transport hub to be developed in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a modern transport hub to be developed in Tuam as part of plans to regenerate the town.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Sean Canney says the masterplan being developed for Tuam offers the chance the create a state of the art transportation centre.

He argues the 14 acre site at Tuam railway station is an ideal location for the development – which could include a park and ride facility, a bus park, taxi ranks, shops, and public toilets.

Last year 175 thousand euro was allocated through the Rural Regeneration and Development fund to draw up plans for Tuam town centre.

Galway County Council is urging the public to submit expressions of interest to be a part of the town’s regeneration masterplan forum.

Minister Canney feels the proposed transport hub would give the town a major boost…