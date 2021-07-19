Calls for maintenance work at roundabouts along Western Distributor Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for essential maintenance work to be carried-out on roundabouts along the Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra.

City Councillor Niall McNelis says overgrown weeds at five roundabouts are posing a danger to motorists and cyclists in particular.

He’s adds that signage is also being blocked at a number of locations.

In a response to a query submitted by Councillor McNelis, the City Council said contracts have not yet been finalised for roundabout maintenance and the delays are related to a staffing issues.

Councillor McNelis says the situation needs to addressed urgently.

