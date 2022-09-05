Calls for local action in Loughrea after disappointing litter report result

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for more local action in Loughrea after it received a disappointing result in an annual litter report.

The Irish Business Against Litter report of 30 beaches and harbours across the country has found Lough Rea is again ‘littered’.

Meanwhile the IBAL survey finds Salthill to have improved to ‘Clean to European Norms’ – and Dog’s Bay beach has improved to ‘moderately littered’.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Mogie Maher says the Loughrea result marks the perfect oppportunity for locals to rally together:

Meanwhile, across the country, IBAL found litter levels increased despite fall-off in Covid-related litter.