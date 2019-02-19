Calls for lighting along new Abbeyknockmoy walkway

A county councillor has called for lighting to be installed along the new Abbeyknockmoy walkway.

Councillor Peter Roche says the dedicated 5 kilometre pedestrian and cyclist path along the N63 is heavily trafficked by locals and needs to be lit to ensure the safety of those using it.

Speaking at the Tuam municipal district meeting this week, Cllr Roche put forward a motion to petition Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the funds to install the lights.

He also said if funds are not available to light the full route, then certain focal points along the path need to be lit.



