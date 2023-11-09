Calls for lifting of recruitment freeze as 257 people in Galway on home support waiting list

Share story:

257 people in Galway are on home support waiting lists, with 6,020 waiting nationally.

Galway City Labour Councillor Niall McNelis has called for a lifting of the recently announced recruitment freeze of care workers.

18,000 people in Ireland are employed as home carers but only 5,300 of these are directly employed by the HSE, meaning most are working in the private sector where wages and job conditions are lower

Councillor McNelis explains that increased home help would free up resources in our health care facilities: