Calls for lifetime of the Mother and Baby Home Commission to be extended

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners and politicians have said the lifetime of the Mother and Baby Home Commission must be extended.

Although the body is due to wind up at the end of the month, survivors say it still has questions to answer on testimony being destroyed.

It recently emerged audio recordings of witness testimony before the Mother and Baby commission were quickly erased after its final report was published last month.

Dr Maeve O’Rourke, a human rights lawyer who has worked with survivors groups, says victims now fear their experiences will never be properly recorded.

The commission has said those testifying were told audio recordings would be deleted, but this is disputed by many survivors.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the government is now examining whether to extend the term of the commission.