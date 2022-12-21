Calls for Irish Water to supply water bottles to Gort residents

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is calling on Irish Water to supply leaflets and bottles of water to residents in Gort, following ongoing supply disruption.

Irish Water released a statement saying a boil water notice is still in place for those in the area.

A significant leak was found in the area, with repairs scheduled for today,

However, there are concerns it will be a race against time to have the boil notice and restrictions lifted in time for Christmas

Also, councillor Joe Byrne says the water in the area is discoloured, and a boil water notice does not seem to address the issue: