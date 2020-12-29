Calls for Irish Water to develop new wastewater treatment facility for county Galway

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are calls for Irish Water to develop a new wastewater treatment facility for county Galway.

Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney argues the lack of adequate wastewater treatment facilities in Galway is stifling the county’s potential to develop further.

It comes as An Taisce recently released a report which stated the city’s wastewater plant, at Mutton Island, is at capacity.

According to the report, either the capacity at Mutton Island must be increased or a new treatment plant must be built for the east of Galway city, Athenry and Oranmore.

Deputy Canney argues there is now proof that a new treatment plant is needed and Irish Water must move quickly to address the issue.

He says the Galway cannot continue to develop without the necessary infrastructure.