Calls for investigation into Irish Water charges for farmers in South Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is calling for a full, independent investigation into Irish Water charges for farmers.

Councillor Joe Byrne has come across a few cases in South Galway where landowners are being charged for waste water removal.

However, he says there is no waste water removal from a water supply for land, and is urging farmers to check their bills.

Councillor Byrne has written to Irish Water about the issue, but is now calling for it to be independently investigated.

Galway Bay fm news reached out to Irish Water for comment, and it says it is unable to comment on specific commercial accounts with anyone other than the registered account holder.

It adds it has a dedicated contact centre team and if customers have any queries relating to their account, they are advised to call 0818 778 778 or email [email protected]