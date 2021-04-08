Calls for introduction of late night soccer league to tackle anti-social behaviour in Knocknacarra

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a late night soccer league to be established to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the Knocknacarra area.

City Councillor Clodagh Higgins has proposed setting-up the league in response to recent activity in the suburb which has led to Covid-19 guidelines on congregating being breached by many teenagers.

The Fine Gael Councillor argues the league would give young people a positive outlet in the evening time and would also act as a policing tool.

Under the proposal, Gardaí would also take part in the league to help promote meaningful engagement and improve community relations.

It comes as there have been numerous reports of groups of young people congregating in the greater Knocknacarra area in recent weeks with some engaging in anti-social behaviour including public drinking.

Councillor Higgins says it has been a very difficult period for young people and she will be enlisting the support of the soon to be appointed FAI Officer along with local clubs to ensure a proper structure is in place for the proposal once restrictions are lifted.