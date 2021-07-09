Calls for introduction of bus route on Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the introduction of a new bus route along the Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra

City Councillor Niall McNelis has written to the NTA asking the transport body to grant a licence to an operator who wants to provide a service for residents in the area.

He argues Knocknacarra continues to see exponential growth, with two new housing estates recently built and another planned for later this year – as well as the expansion of a number of schools in the city suburb.

Councillor McNelis has submitted a motion for next week’s Council meeting calling on the Local Authority to also write to the NTA.

The Labour Councillor says more public transport is needed in the area.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.