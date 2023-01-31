Calls for introduction of Automatic Number Plate Readers on routes across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council has called for the introduction of Automatic Number Plate Readers on routes across Galway.

Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher believes that the addition of ANPRs on roads into villages and towns would help make Galway a safer place.

The issue has previously been raised at local and national level – but has been held up due to legal issues surrounding GDPR, as has the use of CCTV for illegal dumping

Cathaoirleach Maher believes that the equipment would be beneficial.