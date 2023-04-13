Calls for increased Garda presence following incidents in Athenry and Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are renewed calls for increased local Garda presence following two incidents in Athenry and Moycullen.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discharge of a firearm in the Ballydavid area of Athenry at 12:30AM Wednesday morning.

No one was injured during the incident, however damage was caused to the property.

Gardaí are also appealing for information after finding a burnt out silver Ford S-MAX on the outskirts of Moycullen village at 2:15AM on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Athenry-area councillor, Shelly Herterich-Quinn says people are taking advantage of the lack of Gardaí: