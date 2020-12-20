Calls for HSE West to send information on COVID-19 vaccination programme to city households

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are calls for the HSE West to send information on the planned COVID-19 vaccination programme to city households.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers says public health officials should publish a booklet explaining the roll-out and send it to every home in Galway City.

He argues the booklet should contain information on where the public can get the injection – be it in hospitals, at GP clinics or in pharmacies.

Councillor Cheevers says releasing a booklet will be of particular benefit to older people and those who don’t have access to the internet.