Calls for HSE West to reopen COVID-19 testing centres at Docks and Renmore

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are calls for the HSE West to reopen two formally established COVID-19 testing centres in the city.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers says the health body must prepare for the worst and reopen its former test centres at the Docks and in Renmore.

The test centres at Galway Docks and in Renmore were established at the start of the pandemic but were closed during the summer as COVID-19 cases in Galway dropped significantly.

However, Galway City and County reported it’s highest number of positive Covid 19 cases since the start of the pandemic yesterday evening with 180 new positive cases recorded, an increase of 91 on the previous 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Galway is now 281.3 per 100,000.

Currently, all the testing is being carried out at two locations – the former Galway Airport and on the NUI Galway campus.