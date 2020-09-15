Calls for government to support development of water infrastructure at strategic IDA site in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD is calling on the government to support the development of waste water infrastructure at a strategic IDA site on the edge of Athenry Town.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says that while the IDA are currently progressing plans for the delivery of infrastructure for treated water and the disposal of waste water at the 240 acre site, they need the support of national stake holders.

The Fine Gael deputy is calling on the government, Galway County Council and Irish Water to invest in the development as a matter of urgency.

Deputy Cannon says the site is a key asset in the IDA’s national portfolio due to its proximity to the motorway, rail lines and Shannon Airport.

He says there is huge potential to be exploited at the site.