Calls for Government to fast track long awaited new national school campus in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Government to fast track the long awaited new national school campus in Tuam.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has raised concerns that little progress has been made recently on the much anticipated project.

The new amalgamated school, named Trinity Primary School, was granted a new build on a 14-acre green field site which will facilitate 810 students, 75 teachers and 30 SNAs.

The idea for the new campus, which would accomodate St. Patrick’s, Scoil Mhuire and the Presentation primary schools was first conceived in September 2019.

Deputy Canney has received confirmation from the Education Minister that the Department is presently formulating the design brief for the development.

He says the Department must ensure the much needed project does not drag on for years to come.

