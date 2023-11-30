Galway Bay FM

30 November 2023

Calls for Government policy changes to deliver affordable housing in Connemara

There are calls for radical changes to Government policy to help deliver affordable housing in Connemara.

Councillor Thomas Welby says guidelines drawn up in 2021 are outdated and unsuitable for places outside of Dublin city.

The Independent councillor has submitted a motion to Galway County Council, which he hopes will help places like Oughterard, Clifden and Moycullen.

Councillor Welby explains why the current system does not work for many areas in County Galway:

