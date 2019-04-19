Calls for Galway’s food waste to be used in renewable clean energy project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling on both the city and county councils to turn Galway’s food waste into a renewable energy source.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal O’Conchuir says the vast amount of food produce removed from Galway supermarkets once it’s past the sell-by dates could be turned into clean renewable biomethane if put into anaerobic digestors.

Cllr O’Conchuir says Galway’s local authorities should partner with GMIT and NUIG to investigate how Galway could best develop a viable clean energy programme.

Photo: wikipedia.com

