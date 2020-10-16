Calls for Galway parents to be aware of the dangers of illegal fireworks

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway parents are being warned of the dangers of illegal fireworks as the Halloween seasons commences.

Fianna Fáil City Councillor Alan Cheevers has called on parents to be aware of the possibility of children buying illegal pyrotechnics.

It comes as reports have emerged of fireworks going off estates on the east side of the city over the past few days.

It’s understood to be causing serious concern, not only to residents but parents who say in some cases illegal fireworks are being advertised online.

Councillor Cheevers is calling on Galway City Council, the gardai and the fire service to run a coordinated awareness campaign on the issue.