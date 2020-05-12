Calls for Galway anglers to consult Inland Fisheries guidelines before resuming fishing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway anglers to consult guidelines from Inland Fisheries Ireland before resuming activity.

The fishing agency has stated that fishing is permitted within 5km of person’s home, social distancing is to be observed at all times and that contact with other other anglers sound be limited.

It has also confirmed that IFI owned or managed state fisheries are open with the exception of the Galway fishery.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says anglers should also carry hand sanitiser and use it after touching gates, stiles and piers.

Minister Cannon has received numerous representations from members of the fishing community, since the start of Covid restrictions, looking for increased activity given the space on rivers and lakes.

He says the new guidelines will facilitate a phased return to angling activities – to hear more tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…