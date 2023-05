Galway Bay fm newsroom – The TII is being asked to provide funding so the council can carry out works to improve safety on the N83.

Councillor Jim Cuddy is highlighting a number of accident blackspots, in particular the area near McHugh’s Pub.

He says the crossroads there is extremely dangerous and urgently needs to be looked at.

Councillor Cuddy also says other areas of concern are at Corinthian’s Rugby Grounds, and the road leading down to Clooncauneen.