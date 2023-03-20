Calls for full investigation after power outage caused traffic mayhem in Galway city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls today for a full investigation after a recent power outage caused commercial and traffic mayhem in Galway city.

Last Thursday, several traffic lights were out of order after a day-long power outage affecting 8,000 customers.

Many businesses in the east side of the city were forced to close, while traffic was at a standstill for most of the day.

Speaking to Galway Talks, councillor Eddie Hoare, says people need assurances such an incident will not happen again