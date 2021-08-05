Calls for full counter service to resume at City and County Halls

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for full counter service to resume at both Galway City and County Hall.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s time for both Local Authorities to develop a plan for the full resumption of services for residents in the City and County.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says he has received a number of calls from people who are struggling to pay bills online.

He argues it’s particularly an issue for older people and those who are less tech savvy

Currently both the City and County Council are running reduced counter services and appointment only services due to the ongoing pandemic.

Councillor Cheevers says he feels more can be done given the high levels of vaccination in the country – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour