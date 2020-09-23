Calls for free parking in the city before noon to encourage increased footfall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to consider offering free parking before 12pm everyday.

The matter was raised at this week’s Local Authority meeting by Fine Gael Councillor Frank Fahy who argued that most carparks in the city are being underused due to the ongoing pandemic

He said offering free parking, in the morning, would encourage more people to come into the city centre for shopping, dining and night time entertainment.

Councillor Fahy was informed by the City Council Head of Transport Uinsinn Finn, that it wasn’t as simple as turning off the parking fees and the machines would need to be recalibrated and the move may require a change to Local Authority bye-laws.

It was agreed that a full report, on the implications of bringing in the parking fees waiver, will presented to council members at the October plenary meeting.

Councillor Fahy says the lost parking revenue would be worthwhile – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…