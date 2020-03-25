Calls for free parking at Galway Docks to facilitate coronavirus testing centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the temporary introduction of free parking at Galway Docks to facilitate those attending the coronavirus testing centre.

The LE William Butler Yeats is being used as a test centre operating from a berth in the docks.

Tests are due to begin at the site this week – as trial runs were carried out at the centre last evening.

Fianna Fail city councillor Alan Cheevers has written to the Chief Executive of Galway City Council in a call to waive parking fees at the site for patients.

The matter has also been brought to the attention of the CEO of Galway Port Company.

Speaking on Galway Talks, councillor Cheevers argues people shouldn’t have to worry about parking when they go in for a test…