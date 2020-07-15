Calls for forum to review allocation of outdoor space in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a forum to be established to address how outdoor space is allocated in the city.

It comes as a funding proposal for a temporary cycle lane in Salthill was opposed by most City Councillors this week, over concerns regarding its potential impact on car parking spaces.

The proposed cycle lane along the promenade was also strongly opposed by a number of local businesses in the village.

Green Party City Councillor Niall Murphy says Salthill is representative of battles for space across the city between cyclists, motorists, pedestrians and cafes and bars who need outdoor areas to trade.

Councillor Murphy is calling for more co-operation between various stakeholders going forward and says a forum should be set up to make decisions – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…