Calls for families who claim they being intimidated by drug dealers to contact Galway Gardaí

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for families who claim they are being intimidated by drug dealers to contact Galway Gardaí.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley made the appeal at a meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee this week.

His comments come as concerns have been raised that a number of families in the city are being pressured into paying drugs debts that have been racked up by their children.

Chief Superintendent Curley told the JPC that a specific unit deals with these types of issues and a number of complaints have been investigated.

He added that all complaints which are brought to Gardaí are treated in the strictest of confidence.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers who raised the matter at the meeting says Gardaí have resources in place to help those being intimidated.