Calls for extra funding to alleviate driver theory test backlog in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for extra funding to be provided to the Road Safety Authority to alleviate driver theory test waiting lists in Galway.

According to figures released by the RSA there are 4,076 people waiting to take the theory test in Galway.

Those under 20 years of age make up the largest proportion at 2,038, followed 853 in the 21 to 25 years old bracket.

Galway city councillor Niall McNelis says the RSA needs urgent funding to address the issue.

Councillor McNelis argues providing additional online resources could make a big difference.

More on Galway Bay fm newsroom