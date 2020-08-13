Calls for extra funding for disability services in Galway to combat impact of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for more Government funding to be allocated to disability services in Galway to combat the impact of Covid-19 on the sector.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne argues that more resources should be allocated to the sector as a whole and to services locally in the upcoming budget.

It comes as the Brothers of Charity has resumed day services this week in communities such as in Ballybane, Carraroe and Clarinbridge.

Meanwhile, Rehabcare will resume services in Clifden and Galway city from next week, while Ability West will recommence its day services at the end of the month.

Senator Kyne says the resumption of day services is very welcome news but the sector still needs more support…