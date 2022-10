Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for extra buses from Headford to the city with claims the service is oversubscribed.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says more people are having to commute to the city for work due to the lack of accommodation there.

Cllr Reddington has asked for extra buses for the 7.25 am service from Headford to Galway.

While he is thankful for Burkes bus who are also working at 7.50 am, he says Bus Eireann must adapt their service to meet the increased demand.