17 January 2024

Calls for emergency funding for gritting in Galway City council estates

A call is being made to allocate emergency funding to carry out gritting in council estates across Galway city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers is criticising the Department of local Government for its lack of action in relation to this.

He says it’s not acceptable there is only funding for main roads, and it’s causing serious safety concerns amid the wintry conditions

Councillor Cheevers says the issue is not new, and needs to be rectified immediately:

