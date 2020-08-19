Calls for Education Minister to secure school transport service for Annaghdown pupils

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Education Minister to provide an extra bus sevice for secondary school pupils from Annaghdown.

It comes as a number students from the area have been informed that they don’t have a seat on the bus which usually brings them to school at Presentation College in Headford.

Local Councillor Mary Hoade has written to the Education Minister Norma Foley to secure a smaller bus service for the students.

She says the situation is very concerning for the pupils and their families.

To hear from Cllr Hoade, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..