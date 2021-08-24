Calls for Department of Education to deliver promised Educate Together secondary school for east of city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Department of Education to deliver on its commitment to develop a new Galway Educate Together secondary school on the eastside of the city.

The department has confirmed it’s working closely with officials from Galway County and City Councils to identify and acquire a suitable permanent location for the new school.

In late 2018, Educate Together was awarded patronage for a new thousand pupil secondary school to be based on the east side of the city, potentially as far out as Oranmore.

The interim school at Murrough was established in September 2019 and remains the only Educate Together secondary school across the entire county.

The Department says when a suitable site has been acquired the project will then progress to the architectural design and planning stages.

Galway based Senator Pauline O’Reilly says the Department must follow through on its commitment.

