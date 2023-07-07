Calls for creation of new Galway City litter manangement plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to begin the process of creating a new litter management plan.

There is a legislative requirement for all local authorities to have a plan, and for it to be reviewed every three years.

Councillor John Connolly says the last review of the litter plan for Galway city took place in 2019, with that plan elapsing last year.

Although a recent national survey named Galway as the cleanest Irish city, some areas required more attention, such as Eyre Square

Councillor John Connolly highlights a number of things he wants addressed in the next plan: