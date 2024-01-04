Galway Bay FM

Calls for County Council to prioritise the development of Tuam Inner Relief Road

Galway East TD Sean Canney is calling on Galway County Council to prioritise the development of the Inner Relief Road for Tuam.

The Independent TD says the town is experiencing increased traffic on the back of developments in the Health Campus and the opening of the Tuam Bypass.

Tuam is also expecting major upgrades in educational facilities, with a new 32 classroom National School planned, and several school amalgamations in the town.

Deputy Canney says the council need to “open up the town for development.”

