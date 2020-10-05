Calls for county council to use compulsory purchase orders to solve capacity issues at Claregalway cemetery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway County Council to consider the use of compulsory purchase order powers to solve ongoing capacity issues at Claregalway cemetery.

Local Independent councillor Jim Cuddy is calling for the local authority to take urgent action as only one vacant burial plot remains at the site.

The issue has been raised by councillor Cuddy at Athenry/Oranmore municipal district level.

It comes as the search for a new graveyard has been ongoing since 2015, while a senior council official is due to visit Claregalway next week to look at potential sites.

Independent councillor Cuddy is appealing to local landowners to engage with the Local Authority to resolve the issue.

He says the situation is very upsetting for people who want to bury their loved ones locally….