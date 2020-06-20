Calls for County Council to regulate bin services across Galway to tackle illegal dumping

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the County Council to regulate bin services across Galway to address the ongoing issue of illegal dumping.

It comes as numerous incidents of dumping have been reported at the Sliabh Aughty mountains recently – in areas such as Derrybrien and the Sonnagh bogs.

Galway County Council has confirmed that it cannot carry out a clean-up operation at the mountain range because most of the land is either privately owned or falls under commanage.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue is now calling for a number of measures to tackle illegal dumping in the area…

