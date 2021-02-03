Calls for County Council to offer “realistic price” to landowners as search for additional burial ground capacity continues

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the County Council to offer a “realistic price” to landowners as the search for additional burial ground capacity continues.

At this week’s meeting of Galway County Council a report was presented to Councillors outlining the situation in relation to burial grounds around the county, including four cemeteries which are either at or reaching full capacity.

The cemeteries in question are located in Indreabhán, Leitir Mealláin, Annaghdown and Claregalway.

It comes as the Local Authority is currently seeking expressions of interest for land which may be used at these graveyards.

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Jim Cuddy has raised serious concerns about the situation with graveyards around the county and particularly at Claregalway cemetery which has no vacant burial plots.

He says if the County Council is serious about resolving the issue it will have to entice landowners to sell.